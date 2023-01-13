Tonga Government focuses on training local workforce

In his first media conference for the year held on Wednesday, Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku said the Government will not stop workers from leaving to find better job opportunities but will work on training more locals so that services can continue effectively both with the public service and private sector.

“Government will continue to train our people so that they can have the skills to serve the country and move overseas if need be without adversely affecting local services.”

A release from the PM’s Office said the training is in line with the Government’s plans to implement the Tonga National University this year.

The university will include all Government-run tertiary institutions, including the Tonga Institute of Education, Tonga Police School and the Nursing School.

All institutions will continue to operate from their current locations but will be managed under the new university council and Vice Chancellor with HQ in Pahu. The Vice Chancellor is expected to be in office in May, 2023.

The University will offer Degree and Diploma programmes.

There is a planned Open Day on January 27, 2023 where members of the public can get more information on the new university and various programs offered.

Photo PM Press Caption: Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku