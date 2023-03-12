Tonga government removes importation ban on vehicles 15 years and over

The former government introduced the ban under the Customs and Excise Management Act Order 2021.

Kaniva News reports it said: “Lists of Prohibited Imports”

“Vehicles principally designed for transport of persons, under tariff heading 8703 with model year equal to or more than 15 years from the date of import.”

The ban was imposed with a forfeiture and penalties enforcement which took effect on May 3 that year.

The repeal was announced by the Ministry of Revenue and Customs yesterday.

“The Ministry of Revenue and Customs wishes to notify members of the public that after much consideration and consultation with Cabinet, a decision has been made to repeal the import prohibition for vehicles with model year equal to 15 year and more”, the Ministry said in a statement.

Photo Kaniva News Caption: Traffic in Nuku’alofa