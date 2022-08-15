 

Tonga Government signs three Grand Aid Projects with Japan

Prime Minister, Hu'akavameiliku signed and exchanged Notes for three of Japan's Grant Aid Projects with Ambassador Munenaga Kensaku in Nuku’alofa.

Members of government organisations that are recipients of the Grant, the event formalised funding agreements for:

  • The provision of Infrastructure Equipment to the Outer Islands as part of the Tonga Water Board program;
  • The provision of Waste Management Equipment for the Waste Authority Limited and
  • Supplementary assistance for the Nationwide Early Warning System, Strengthening Disaster Communication Project (NEWS) under the Ministry of MEIDECC.

PM Hu'akavameiliku thanked the Japanese Government and Ambassador Kensaku for their continuing assistance rendered to Tonga.

Ambassador Kensaku said the Japanese Government was happy to be working with Tonga.

He commended the leadership of the Prime Minister in the past six months, especially during the January 15 Hunga Tonga - Hunga Ha'apai volcano and tsunami plus the Covid-19 challenge that the Kingdom came through.

The event on Friday was attended by Cabinet Ministers, Chief Executive Officers and Board

 

