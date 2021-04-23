Tonga Govt to implement new income tax rates

The rates are being introduced to support people during the current economic situation due to prolonged Covid-19 and its negative impact on the economy.

There will be no income tax rate charged for individuals earning $12,000 and less.

An income tax rate of 10% will be charged to people who are earning in the range of $12,001 to $30,000.

Individuals who are earning from $50,001 to $70000 will be charged with a 20% income tax rate.

A new tax rate of 25% will be implemented for people earning $70001 and more.