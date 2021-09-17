Tonga handed over pavilion for Dubai Expo 2020

The handover ceremony was conducted by the Expo Country Manager for Tonga, Samer Mahmassani and represents the completion of the construction of Tonga’s pavilion and was finalized by the handover of the keys to Ambassador ‘Akau’ola.

For the first time in World Expo history, Tonga will have its own substantial pavilion.

Ambassador ‘Akau’ola stated, “ I wish to express our Kingdom’s gratitude to Dubai Expo and the government of UAE for their incredible generosity in funding and building this multi-million dollar facility to showcase Tonga’s potential to the world. We are very much indebted for their generosity and kindness and am truly astounded at the remarkable execution of our vision to provide a modern fully interactive digital journey through our ancient Kingdom.”

The Tonga pavilion is comprised of 2 floors.

The first floor is a fully digitised, immersive experience leading visitors on a modern high-tech journey with mascots Lafi, a Tongan boy and Lei, the humpback whale around the Kingdom of Tonga.

The adventure begins in the luscious forests of Eua islands, next through main island Tongatapu, onwards to the stunning beaches of Ha’apai and ending at the picturesque islands of Vava’u (images and videos courtesy of Darren Jew).

The aim is to shed light on the dangers of plastic waste to the ocean, its inhabitants and the subsequent challenges faced by the Pacific people emphasising One Planet for All as is the theme of Tonga Pavilion.

The second floor is comprised of fully equipped office spaces including PCs, audio visual equipment as well as conference rooms designed specifically for the purpose of conducting meetings to explore and advance investment opportunities for the Kingdom and its people.

Expo 2020 Dubai under its theme Connecting Minds and Creating the Future, will be a gateway for people to connect all around the world, to experience the best of art, culture, geography, science, technology, innovation and invention and launch countless new thoughts and ideas that will impact our lives for the better.

