Tonga in High-Level Ministerial Dialogue with Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fekita 'Utoikamanu led the Tongan team at the roundtable discussion and the team included the Minister for Internal Affairs, Lord Vaea, Tiofilusi Tiueti - Minister of Finance and Dr Viliami Latu - Minister of Trade and Economic Development.

While welcoming Secretary General Puna, 'Utoikamanu said the meeting was timely and critical for both Tonga and the region.

She said Tonga was committed to its regional commitments and was happy to be in discussion on issues of importance for the country and the region.

Secretary General Puna thanked Tonga for welcoming him and his delegation, and said the Forum was at a critical stage where its full membership was being re-united with the return of Kiribati.

He said next week's Pacific Islands Forum Special Leaders Retreat in Nadi will be used to discuss key issues within the region.

Meanwhile, the roundtable discussion today focused on updates on the Forum priorities, which included the upcoming Special Leaders Retreat, the relevant outcomes and actions from the Forum Economic Ministers Meeting, Regional Security and Disaster Management.

The Chief Secretary and Secretary to Cabinet, Paula Ma'u, is the High-Level Meeting's secretary.

Secretary General Puna and his team are on an official visit to the Kingdom this week.

Photo supplied Caption: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fekita 'Utoikamanu (left) with Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Henry Puna