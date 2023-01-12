Tonga holds memorial services, national exhibition for tsunami and volcanic eruption anniversary

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, with Christian churches around Tonga, will host memorial and thanksgiving services in their own churches on Sunday.

A national exhibition will also be held from tomorrow at Queen Salote Memorial Hall in Nuku’alofa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Tourism and the Tonga Tourism Authority have partnered to mount the exhibition on the Hunga Tonga - Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption and tsunami.

The exhibition will be held until Saturday, 14 January.

Three people died directly and one indirect fatality have been attributed to the volcano and tsunami.

About 84,176 people (84 per cent of the population) on Tongatapu, Ha’apai and ‘Eua) were affected, particularly by ashfall.

Around 3,000 people were displaced in the immediate aftermath, including some evacuated from seriously affected islands off the coast of Tongatapu and in the Ha’apai island group.

Photo file Caption: Devastation on Atata Island