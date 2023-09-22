Tonga hosts 15th Pacific Health Ministers Meeting

The meeting was opened on Wednesday and will end today.

A statement said “This year, it is hosted by the Government of Tonga, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pacific Community (SPC). It is the first in-person PHMM since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.”

“It will focus on rethinking human resources for health;, tackling the drivers of obesity, particularly for children and young people; advancing health information; digital transformation in the health sector; and strengthening health system resilience.”

“The PHMM was first convened in 1995 in response to the rapidly changing social and economic conditions affecting the quality of life and health in the Pacific region, bringing together health ministers and national leaders from across the Pacific region.”