According to the Ministry of Trade and Economic Development, Tonga Competent Authority approved the new prices.

The wholesale price will increase by 11.68, 14.48 and 13.88 seniti/litre for petrol, kerosene and diesel respectively.

All price changes include consumption tax.

The local retail prices have been impacted by an increase in the global prices with kerosene and diesel rising slightly more due to demand recovery in China/India.