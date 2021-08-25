Tonga to launch Climate Change 6th assessment report

MEIDECC CEO, Paula Ma’u has stressed the call for urgent climate action and the need for clear financing plans.

He added that it is crucial, following the stark warning of the first part of the assessment report.

“The report will help Tonga to explore funding opportunities to fund the reduction of Tonga’s greenhouse gas emissions as well as adapt to the adverse effects and reduce the impacts of climate change,” he said.

The report was developed with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under its Climate Promise initiative.

The assessment report discussion transpired in a workshop focusing on finance opportunities for climate action projects in Tonga on Friday, 20 August by the Climate Change Department.

UNDP Resident Representative, Levan Bouadze also addressed the workshop virtually.

“As you are aware, access to finance plays a significant role in completing the pledge. I am sure that the financing pathways identified by this exercise, will help in securing finance to address Tonga’s enhanced NDC commitments.” Bouadze said.