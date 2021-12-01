Tonga launches National Health Information System

The information system will enable the Kingdom to transfer all its health records from paper based to digital patient management system starting today.

The NHIS digital system will integrate multiple health systems currently in place, including the births and deaths registry.

Minister of Health, Dr ‘Amelia Tu’ipulotu said this represents a huge leap forward for better management, better health care and better health outcomes for the vulnerable population.

The NHIS will also provide reliable data for health surveillance and reporting purposes.

Ministry of Health CEO, Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola, said, “As we move forward with rolling out this new system, we have achieved a lot towards strengthening an enabling environment for use of digital health data.”

NHIS Project Manager, Walter Hurrell said, “It will take some time for the public and our staff to make a smooth transition from the current practice to the new system. So, please bear with us during this transitional phase.”

The record system is also reported to be the first of its kind in the Pacific.