 

Tonga launches National Youth Policy and Strategic Plan

12:54, August 13, 2021
The Government of Tonga officially launched their first ever Tonga National Youth Policy and Strategic Plan yesterday to commemorate the International Youth Day 2021 (12 August).

The Policy identities five key priority areas vital to support youth development in Tonga.

SPC’s Deputy Director General Dr Paula Vivili, during the official launch of the Policy applauded the Tongan government, partners and stakeholders of the collective commitment and dedication to nurture the many talents and potential of young Tongans as nation builders.

SPC Human Rights and Social Development Division provided technical and financial assistance to Tonga through the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the development of its first National Youth Policy with financial support of the New Zealand government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade which enabled SPC to support this process.

 

