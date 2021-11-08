Tonga lifts one-week Covid restrictions, declares nation virus-free

At 12.01 am tomorrow morning local time, all of Tongatapu main island moved to what could be a level two, the second to lowest of a four-tier alert system being used in New Zealand.

Police Commissioner Lord Fielakepa said the state of emergency which was previously renewed for another month to prevent the spread of COVID-19 would remain in place.

Tongan health workers and airports employees working on front-line were cleared after tests and they would not pose a Covid risk, Health Chief Executive Dr ‘Siale Akau’ola told a press conference this afternoon attended by the Prime Minister and a team of government officials.

They had been tested to make sure they did not breach the aircraft safety when the flight arrived in Tonga on October 27, Dr ‘Akau’ola said.

He said the series of test recently carried out on the suspected case showed it was a historical case.

Analysis of data from a series of test results showed the patient arrived in Tonga without infection, Dr ‘Akau’ola said.

“It was not a new infection”, Dr ‘Akau’ola said.

He confirmed the patient was tested positive in Tonga. He previously said it was a “weak positive case”.

Since Tonga was still safe the Ministry treated him as a new case.

He will remain at the Mu’a MIQ until his initial 21-day quarantine was over.

Photo Kaniva News