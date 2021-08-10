Tonga looks to fill electrician shortage

There are currently only 28 electrical contractors registered with Tonga Electricity Commission to service Tonga Power Limited's 25,000 customers on Tongatapu.

Meanwhile, there's only one registered electrical contractor in Vava'u for around 3,700 customers and in Ha'apai there are no registered electrical contractors.

Deputy Chair of the Tonga Electricity Commission, Ma'u Havea said electrical hazards happened often, and that lives and properties were sometimes regrettably lost due to electrical maintenance work conducted by people without a licence.

Havea said some people without a licence had been conducting work that does not comply with the Commission's guidelines and processes.

He said having more licensed electricians in Tonga will also contribute to recovery works.

The Pacific Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency supported the Commission's stance and said electrical contractors play a key role in Tonga's recovery from natural disasters and for safeguarding the country from the COVID-19 pandemic.

