Tonga looks organized: Raiwalui

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui is impressed with the Ikale Tahi after beating Australia A in Nukualofa last week.

The Tongans have the advantage having a game under their belt while Raiwalui will work things around before selecting his final 33 member squad for the Rugby World Cup in France.

Raiwalui said Tonga has a good squad.

“Yeah they played really well, look really well organized so it will be a tough match.”

The national coach is also thankful to have Fijian Drua star Joseva Tamani in camp.

“He had a knee injury at the end of the season, trained well, recovered well and we’ve brought him back into camp, good to have him here.”

Fiji will play Tonga at 3pm (Fiji Time) Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.