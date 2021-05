After the arrival of doses earlier this month, nearly 26,000 people have received their first shot including around 1,600 people on 'Eua who were vaccinated last week.

There have been no extreme allergic reactions reported on either Tongatapu or 'Eua.

A total of 150 health staff in six teams are working on the vaccine rollout, including two mobile teams and two teams in 'Eua.

