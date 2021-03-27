Tonga media engaged in Joint National Action Plan on Climate Change

Media personnel were invited to a workshop to discuss their role as partners in raising awareness about climate change and disaster risk management.

MEIDECC Chief Executive Officer, Paula Ma’u said, “Tonga is extremely vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change and disaster risks, it was ranked as the World’s Second most ‘At Risk’ country to all disasters as stated in the World Risk Report 2016.”

“Climate change poses a serious threat to Tonga, the environment, the land and the ocean in which the livelihood and existence of the people of Tonga, therefore the Information and Communication Division under the Department of Climate Change, organized an insight workshop to show how the Government of Tonga has been addressing the impacts of climate change through the Joint National Action Plan II”.

Ma’u emphasized the importance of engaging the media as one of the key partner to assist the Department of Climate Change on raising awareness and inform the general public on climate change.

Photo supplied