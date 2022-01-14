Tonga Met issues tsunami marine warning

The warning was issued as a result of ongoing volcanic eruption reported at Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai.

Tonga Geological Services said satellite images captured the Hunga Volcano erupting at 4:20am (local time), raising the plume to altitude 5-20km above sea level.

“The plume of ash, steam and gas dispersed at a radius of 210km from the volcano over Tongatapu, ‘Eua and Ha’apai group.”

“Smell of sulphur is reported in Tongatapu and ‘Eua and the public is advised to wear masks when commuting. “

“Volcanic ash may not be noticeable or visible in the air. If you feel stingy on the eyes or irritation are signs of ash in the air. If dark coloured particles are observed on outdoor surfaces at a large scale, it may also be a sign of ashfall. It is advised to stay indoors and to protect your rainwater harvestings.”

The Met Service said,”Based on the abnormal tide observation reported from the town officer of Mango island and the Nuku’alofa marine and ports and its relevant to the ongoing volcanic eruption in the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai area, A TSUNAMI MARINE WARNING IS NOW INFORCE FOR TONGA.

The Public is advised to keep away from low lying coastal areas, reefs and beaches. Mariners out at sea are advised to prepare to move to deep water.”

The next bulletin will be issued as soon as new information is received.

Photo file Tonga Geological Service