Tonga Met monitors TC Ana

Tropical Cyclone Ana has slowed down and it is moving South Southeast at about 7 knots (14km/hr).

The maximum winds near its center are about 60 knots (120km/hr) with momentary gusts of up to 80 knots (160km/hr) at times.

On its current track, it could bring a storm force wind to Tele-ki-Tonga and Tele-ki-Tokelau and damaging gale force winds to Haapai, Tongatapu and Eua groups by late Monday or early Tuesday.

Associated strong winds, cloudy conditions with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorm continues to affect Tonga.

