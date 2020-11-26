Tonga Met office to provide action-based forecast

Director Ofa Fa’anunu said they are looking into areas to improve their services.

“In order for the Tonga MET Office to further improve its service provisions, it plans to implement impact-based forecasting in collaboration with its user sectors and communities to provide action-based information that will boost production, improve safety and contribute to building the resilience of Tonga to the effects of natural hazards.”

The Met office issued a statement highlighting the approaches that are vital for the organisation to take in order to better their services.

“There are a few approaches to collections of impact data. One of the more cost-effective means of collecting information is to collect the traditional knowledge that exists in communities related to weather, climate and ocean forecasting, traditional response to impacts of extreme weather, climate and ocean conditions and traditional preparedness knowledge that exists in the communities.”

A two-day training was held for a joint technical team comprising of the Tonga Meteorological Service, Tonga Broadcasting and the Climate Change Department ahead of traditional knowledge collection surveys of 23 communities from ‘Eueiki, ‘Atataa, Ha’apai ‘Otumu’omu’a groups, Ha’apai Lulunga groups and all small islands of Vava’u

The training ended on Tuesday.