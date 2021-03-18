Tonga Met Service conducts community consultations around disaster warning system

Consultations by Tonga Meteorological Service are underway in Vava'u on a policy about early warning and preparedness for natural disasters.

Community input for the Multi-Hazard Early Warning System have already taken place in Tongatapu, 'Eua, Ha'apai, Niuatoputapu and Tafahi.

Director of Meteorology 'Ofa Fa'anunu told local media it's crucial for the policy to capture everyone's view on how to be better prepared for natural disasters.

They've acknowledged that there will be challenges implementing early warning systems in Vava'u and its communication because of it's location being one of the outer islands.

Tonga MET Service is also collecting traditional knowledge on weather and climate and raising disaster awareness in schools and communities.

They aim to complete consultation activities in April and submit a draft policy to cabinet for consideration and endorsement in May.