Tonga Military hosts ANZAC Day dawn service

Tongans participated in both World Wars, with the Tonga Defence Force deploying two contingents to the Battle of Guadalcanal in 1942. Two Tongan soldiers were killed.

A New Zealand Defence Force representative along with High Commissioner Matthew Howell attended the service, where they commended Tonga for its contributions to World War 1.

"Ninety-one Tongan soldiers volunteered to fight in World War 1, ten in Australian Imperial Force, 62 in the New Zealand Expeditionary Force and 15 in the Maori Battalion, two died on the battlefield and another would succumb to disease," he said.

"Anzac Day is not just about those who served long ago, its also about those who continue to serve till this day."