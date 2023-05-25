Tonga moves quickly to invite American Idol winner Iam Tongi to the Friendly Islands festival

Tonga is under the frenzy of Tongi magic - Tongi, 18, won the US singing competition on Monday.

The Heilala Festival 2023 including the popular Miss Heilala Pageant returns to Nuku’alofa from June 26 to July 7, after a three-years hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An appearance from Idol winner Tongi would ignite the island nation with scenes reminiscent of fans of Mate Ma Tonga - the country’s rugby league team and the waving of the red Tonga flags.

Last night the Tongan Tourism staff were quick to send an invite to Tongi via Facebook.

Hundreds took to the Tonga Tourism post to show their support and thousands of Tongans globally took to social media to celebrate Tongi’s victory - the first Pacific Islander to win this massive singing competition.

On his Facebook page, Iam Tongi said: “I am a musician of Tongan/Samoan/Irish decent but born and raised in the North Shore of Oahu Hawaii in Kahuku. I bleed red always.” referring to the Red of Tonga.