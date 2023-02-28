Tonga MPs reminded of their duties to the public

This was one of the highlights of the three-day induction programme that began yesterday.

Speaker of Parliament, Lord Fakafanua, said MPs represent the interest of the people “therefore legislators should always be prepared to carry out their legislative duties at all times for the people and the constituents they represent.”

MPs were also reminded that “This is through their duties when they debate and vote on legislation, approve the budget and their best approach to represent the voters in Parliament.”

A statement said the educational programme is part of a continuing professional development effort for the MPs and aimed to familiarise new MPs with the work of Parliament.

Lord Fakafanua said, “Parliament has a crucial role to provide professional development training for the MPs, which aims at encouraging them to play an active role in representing their constituents. While at the same remain in closer partnership with voters who elected them into Parliament.”

The induction programme continues today.