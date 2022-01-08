Tonga National Form Seven Certificate records decrease in pass rate

A total of 69 per cent passed compared to 2020 where 71% of students passed.

A total of 644 candidates registered for TNFSC in 2021, which is lower than the 673 in 2020.

Only two schools, ‘Eua High School and Niuatoputapu High School, achieved an overall pass rate of 100%.

Takuilau College and Taufa’ahau Pilolevu College-Ha’apai had pass rates of 85% and 60% respectively in their first year of offering the TNFSC.

A total of 13 schools offered the examination on Tongatapu and six on the outer-islands.