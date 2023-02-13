Tonga Netball attends Intensive Leadership Workshop in Melbourne

The delegation was led by Tonga Netball Board President, at the Leadership workshop, which was held in Melbourne from January 30th - February 1st 2023.

Also part of the delegation were staff Uinita Tauhalaliku, Lavelua Taulahi (Netball Development ) Malia Vaka Kupu (Finance & Administration) Louna Vaka (High Performance) & CEO Salote Sisifa.

Staff from the netball family around the region of PNG, Samoa and Fiji were also part of the training.

Tonga Netball said, “The Workshop covered important topics on Success as a Team, Strategic Plans, Effective Team Management, Operational Plans, Focus on Community Engagement, Participation Planning and Approaches, Inclusive Sport Design, Focus on Governance, Commercial Partnership and Effective Planning.”

“Tonga Netball is indeed grateful for the opportunity and continuous assistance from Netball Australia towards development of our Staff and Netball in Tonga.”