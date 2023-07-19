Tonga Netball player Mo’onia Gerrard mourns the loss of her mother

The Tonga Netball team announced the tragic news in their official Facebook page.

“Tonga Netball & Tala would like to share our deepest sympathy with Mo’onia Gerrard, Mark Gerrard and your Family having lost your Mother, the Late Kalasi Gerrard.”

Tonga Netball also said Kalasi and her family is no stranger to netball and national sporting federations.

“Kalasi was no stranger to Tonga Netball and Sports in the Kingdom as she is a sibling of the Famous Iongi’s where a few of them represented Tonga in National Sports.”

“The Latest of the Iongi talent representing Tonga is her daughter Mo’onia and Grandniece Kelea Iongi.”

“Mo’onia’s Father, Mark Gerrard was also Former Vice President in the Tonga Netball Board.”

“As Tala prepare to head to the Netball World Cup, our hearts are heavy with thoughts and prayers to comfort you Mo’onia. We hope to do your Mama proud.”

Mo’onia Gerrard came out of retirement to represent Tonga at their inaugural netball World Cup appearance.

The 42-year-old defender is one of 15 players named for the Tonga Tala to travel to Cape Town to take on the world’s best starting last July.