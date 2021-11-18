Tonga noble seats announced

The nine MPs are chosen by members of their own ranks, and will govern alongside 17 representatives who are voted in by the people.

2021 newly-elected Noble members of Parliament:

Lord Vaea

Lord Tu’ivakano

Lord Fohe

Lord Nuku

Lord Tu’iha’angana

Lord Fakafanua

Lord Tu’iafitu

Lord Tu’ilakepa

Lord Fotofili

Last minute changes

One of Tonga's most promising politicians vacated his seat as the Noble for the two Niuas on medical grounds.

Lord Fusitu'a endorsed Prince Kalaniuvalu Fotofili to be the MP for the Niuas.

Lord Fusitu'a told constituents he is still recovering from knee and hip surgery and is due for another operation soon.

He will retain his roles as Chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Group on Human Rights and chair of the Asia Pacific Forum on Population and Development.

Return of the Speaker

Lord Fakafanua has been in Parliament for 13 years and Speaker of the House for two terms.

At 36 years old, he is the youngest MP, and is hoping today’s election will see in a government that can tackle the problem of illicit drugs.

“The youth demographic in Tonga’s the largest and they need more attention. Because they’re facing growing social issues, economic issues such as youth unemployment, illicit drugs, the negative influence of social media.

“They have so much opportunity, but at the same time, they have a lot going against them right now.”

Photo Tonga Broadcasting Caption: Nobility cast their vote at the Fili 'a e Hou'eiki Nopele 'i 'Ofisi Palasi