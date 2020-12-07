Tonga Ocean 7 plans future projects

The meeting focused on the actions that have been done so far and what needs to be done, moving forward.

The meeting was held at the MEIDECC conference room in Nuku'alofa.

Marine Spatial Planning Oceans 7 Workshop on Narratives for Tonga Ocean Management Plan. Acknowledging our partners in this initiative, IUCN Suva Office, Ocean 5, Vepa Vava’u and Waitt Institute

Meanwhile, the Tongan Government recognized the importance of spatial management, including of its ocean, since 2012, with the launch of a National Spatial Planning Act.

In 2015, for the first time in Tongan history, three Ministries submitted a joint paper to Cabinet to initiate marine spatial planning for the nation (Ministries of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change & Communications (MEIDECC); Lands and Natural Resources (MLNR); and Agriculture, Food, Forests and Fisheries (MAFFF).

The Oceans 7 is a project focusing on Tonga’s marine spatial planning technical working group. The Oceans 7 is co-chaired by the three Ministries that prepared the original cabinet paper and includes four other Ministries (thus comprising the Oceans “7”).