Tonga parliament adjourned to prepare response to king’s speech

Kaniva News reports the House was scheduled to sit today Monday 10 after King Tupou VI opened it last week.

King Tupou VI opened the session on Thursday with a strong speech highlighting his concerns about national issues that he repeatedly raised.

The king said the Legislative Assembly gave him the same responses every year after he raised his concerns over issues regarding education, health, war against drugs and the country’s economy but it appears they did nothing about it.

Speaker Lord Fakafanua announced that a special committee, chaired by former Prime Minister Lord Tu’ivakanō, has been set up and will have the power to write up the response.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minster has been reported by local media as saying he approved the king’s speech and it was a learning experience for him.

Tu’i’onetoa reportedly said he regarded the royal speech as a huge blessing.

He said it was important to address the king’s concerns nationally and seriously.

The Prime Minister also wanted His Majesty’s concerns to be part of his controversial monthly national fasting prayers.

