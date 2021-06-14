Tonga Parliament approves 2021-2022 National Budget of $618.4m

The budget was voted 19-1 when it was put to the floor.
It is a deficit budget by $38.1m, compared with the current deficit budget of $59.6m.
However, the Minister of Finance, Tevita Lavemaau told the House that the Budget will be financed with $369.4 or 60% by the Government, and $249m or 40% by Tonga’s foreign development partners.
Overall, 80% or $492.5m is in cash, and 20% or $125.9m will be in the form of products, contributed by Tonga's foreign development partners.
The 2021-2022 National Budget which will be implemented on 1 July 2021 will be allocated to various government entities:
Palace Office - $3,678,100
Legislative Assembly-$13,141,500
Tonga Office of the Auditor General - $1,967,700
Office of the Ombudsman – $2,246,500
Anti-Corruption Commission - $509,300
Ministry of Foreign Affairs - $14,311,800
His Majesty’s Armed Forces – $11,218,300
Prime Minister’s Office - $11,114,000
Ministry of Finance - $142,349,000
Ministry of Revenue and Customs - $10,646,700
Ministry of Public Enterprises - $1,590,900
Public Service Commission - $2,085,300
Statistics Department – $4,850,700
Ministry of Justice and Prison - $13,000,400
Attorney General’s Office - $3,599,800
Ministry of Police and Fire Services - $15,274,600
Ministry of Health - $52,946,400
Ministry of Education and Training - $61,173,600
Ministry of Internal Affairs - $13,868,600
Ministry of Trade and Economic Development - $7,048,800
Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forests - $10,846,300
Ministry of Fisheries - $6,907,700
Ministry of Tourism – $7,595,500
Ministry of Infrastructure - $32,836,700
Ministry of Land and Natural Resources - $6,701,000
Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Communications and Climate Change - $80,990,100.