Tonga Parliament approves 2021-2022 National Budget of $618.4m

The budget was voted 19-1 when it was put to the floor.

It is a deficit budget by $38.1m, compared with the current deficit budget of $59.6m.

However, the Minister of Finance, Tevita Lavemaau told the House that the Budget will be financed with $369.4 or 60% by the Government, and $249m or 40% by Tonga’s foreign development partners.

Overall, 80% or $492.5m is in cash, and 20% or $125.9m will be in the form of products, contributed by Tonga's foreign development partners.

The 2021-2022 National Budget which will be implemented on 1 July 2021 will be allocated to various government entities:

Palace Office - $3,678,100

Legislative Assembly-$13,141,500

Tonga Office of the Auditor General - $1,967,700

Office of the Ombudsman – $2,246,500

Anti-Corruption Commission - $509,300

Ministry of Foreign Affairs - $14,311,800

His Majesty’s Armed Forces – $11,218,300

Prime Minister’s Office - $11,114,000

Ministry of Finance - $142,349,000

Ministry of Revenue and Customs - $10,646,700

Ministry of Public Enterprises - $1,590,900

Public Service Commission - $2,085,300

Statistics Department – $4,850,700

Ministry of Justice and Prison - $13,000,400

Attorney General’s Office - $3,599,800

Ministry of Police and Fire Services - $15,274,600

Ministry of Health - $52,946,400

Ministry of Education and Training - $61,173,600

Ministry of Internal Affairs - $13,868,600

Ministry of Trade and Economic Development - $7,048,800

Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forests - $10,846,300

Ministry of Fisheries - $6,907,700

Ministry of Tourism – $7,595,500

Ministry of Infrastructure - $32,836,700

Ministry of Land and Natural Resources - $6,701,000

Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Communications and Climate Change - $80,990,100.