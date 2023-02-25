Tonga Parliament to conduct Induction session for parliamentarians

The programme that will be conducted by the Tonga Parliament will also inform MPs of parliament’s oversight role on the executive.

The first session is planned for 27 February until 1 March and the second session will be held from 21-23 March, according to the Legislative Assembly's calendar.

A statement said the induction programme will be led by the Speaker Lord Fakfanua, with the Clerk and Deputy Clerk of Parliament and other Heads of Departments. Experts have been invited to conduct presentations on various issues related to Parliament.

“The programme will cover Motions and the overview of Tonga’s parliamentary system and governance framework, parliamentary democracy, parliamentary privilege and the overview of the Rules of Procedures and Standing Orders.”

“The MPs will learn about their entitlements, parliamentary services provided to them, representation and constituency offices, Standing and Select committees among other issues. “