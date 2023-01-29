Tonga Parliament to convene on January 31

The Parliament’s Office confirmed that this is after its last sitting in December 2022.

The meeting was called by the Lord Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Lord Fakafanua.

The Pacific Island Kingdom’s parliament office also confirms that the swearing-in of the new Member of Parliament for will be part of the agenda.

Johnny Grattan Taione has been confirmed as the elected representative by the Electoral Commission, by return of the writ of election for the constituency to the Lord Speaker.