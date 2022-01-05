Tonga Parliament official opening deferred to Tuesday

The opening by King Tupou VI was originally scheduled for tomorrow.

A statement from Parliament said the delay is due to a technical problem that may affect the livestreaming of His Majesty’s opening address through the internet from the Royal Residence in ‘Eua to the Parliament chamber in Nuku’alofa.

The ceremony is expected to swear in all the 27 MPs and to elect the Chair of the Whole House Committee.

Kaniva News reports only 24 MPs are expected to officially take their oath next week.

The Speaker Lord Fakafanua, Lord Fotofili and the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forests are currently in New Zealand.

Photo file Caption: Tonga Parliament