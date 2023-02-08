 

Tonga Parliament remembers late Dr Sitiveni Halapua

10:45, February 8, 2023
The Legislative Assembly of Tonga observed a minute of silence in Parliament in remembrance of a former politician Dr. Sitiveni Halapua who passed away in New Zealand at the weekend.

Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni Hu’akavameiliku informed the House of Dr. Halapua’s passing.

A statement from Parliament said the prominent Tongan academic was a former Member of Parliament for Tongatapu 3 constituency, who was elected to Parliament in the 2010 general election.

The late Dr. Sitiveni Halapua holds a PhD in economics from the University of Kent in England.

He was a lecturer at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji from 1981-1988 before taking up the post of director of the Pacific Islands Development Program at the East West Centre in Hawaii.

Dr. Halapua was a member of the National Committee for Political.

 

Photo file Tonga Leguslative Assembly  Caption: Late Dr. Sitiveni Halapua, former Member of Parliament

     

