Tonga Parliament remembers late Dr Sitiveni Halapua

Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni Hu’akavameiliku informed the House of Dr. Halapua’s passing.

A statement from Parliament said the prominent Tongan academic was a former Member of Parliament for Tongatapu 3 constituency, who was elected to Parliament in the 2010 general election.

The late Dr. Sitiveni Halapua holds a PhD in economics from the University of Kent in England.

He was a lecturer at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji from 1981-1988 before taking up the post of director of the Pacific Islands Development Program at the East West Centre in Hawaii.

Dr. Halapua was a member of the National Committee for Political.

Photo file Tonga Leguslative Assembly Caption: Late Dr. Sitiveni Halapua, former Member of Parliament