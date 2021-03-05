Tonga Parliamentary Reporters’ Handbook launched

The Parliamentary Reporters' Handbook was launched by the Speaker Lord Fakafanua yesterday (Thursday).

According to the Media Association of Tonga, the bi-lingual handbook is the first of its kind for Tonga.

The handbook was authored by former journalist, now the Deputy Clerk of the Legislative Assembly, Dr Sione Vikilani.

A Code of Ethics compiled by veteran journalist Kalafi Moala, is included in the handbook.

According to the Media Association, UNDP provided valuable support and feedback during the drafting and editing process of the handbook.

The handbook was prepared for the Pacific Media Assistance Scheme (PACMAS), with funding from the Australian Government through the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The deputy Australian High Commissioner, Nicholas Murphy spoke about Pacific Media Assistance Scheme (PACMAS) and the various media' activities funded in Tonga.

It took one year to develop the handbook.

Photo Media Association of Tonga/Facebook