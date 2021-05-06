Tonga patrol boat crew host Australian PM Morrison

The patrol boat is currently undergoing maintenance at the HMAS Cairns navy base.

According to the Australian High Commission in Tonga, PM Morrison was in Cairns to announce a $155 million upgrade to the Navy Base, HMAS Cairns.

“The upgrade will enable HMAS Cairns to be the maintenance hub for all of the Guardian-class Patrol Boats throughout the Pacific, supporting Australia’s future vessels.”

The crew of VOEA Ngahau Koula will sail home in the coming week after a period of training.

The VOEA Ngahau Koula and her sister ship, VOEA Ngahau Sliva, were gifted to His Majesty’s Armed Forces of Tonga as part of Australia’s Pacific Maritime Security Programme.

The VOEA Ngahau Koula was commissioned in 2019.

Photo supplied Aust HC Caption: Australian PM Scott Morrison visit the VOEA Ngahau Koula which is undergoing maintenance at the navy base in Cairns.