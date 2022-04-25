Tonga pays tribute to war veterans on ANZAC Day

The ceremony took place on the Royal Palace grounds of King Tupou VI with prayers and hymns sung by His Majesty's Armed Forces.

Ambassadors from Australia, Japan, China, the United Kingdom and New Zealand attended the ceremony.

Navy Officer, Sione Ulakai, acknowledged the sacrifices of Anzac soldiers in Gallipoli.

"We are celebrating the life of brave soldiers who at this time, a 107 years ago fell on the beaches of Gallipoli," he said.

Anzac Day is a public holiday in Tonga held to honour of the country's contribution to World War I and World War II.

Two Tongan soldiers were killed in World War II during the battle for the Solomon Islands.

Photo credit Tonga Broadcasting Commission