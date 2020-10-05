Tonga plans to launch National Tree Planting Programme

Aotearoa Tonga Forest Ltd and the Mainstreaming of Rural Development Innovation programme would support the initiative.

This was revealed after King Tupou VI went an Agricultural Tour of gardens in Tongatapu.

Tonga's popular annual Royal Agricultural Shows were cancelled this year due to the health emergency restrictions during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The king then went out to observe food production at the estates of the Ha‘a Havea Lahi nobles in Tongatapu.

He visited the estates of Noble Lavaka (a title that is with His Majesty) at Kauvai and Matatoa; Noble Ma‘afu at Vaini and Tokomololo; Noble Tu‘ivakano, at Niumate; Noble Vaea at Niumate; and Noble Lasike at Lakepa.

King Tupou VI planted a kauri tree at a kava plantation maintained by the Tupou College Ex-students Association in Kuvai.