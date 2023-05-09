Tonga PM addresses importance of unity to Commonwealth leaders

“The Commonwealth needs to work and walk together for a more secure and sustainable future, PM Hu’akavameiliku told its Leaders in London on Friday, 5 May 2023.

"In the Pacific region, we know that when you walk alone, you might get there quicker, if you’re lucky. But if we walk together, we go farther, we are more secure, we are more sustainable, and we will get to our destination.”

“We see the Samoa Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024 as a Pacific CHOGM. It will be a moment in time where we can once again apply our collective intellect, will and resources to bring good for all the 2.5 billion citizens of the Commonwealth and the world at large.”

Hu’akavameiliku said in a world with uncertainties, calamities and crises, the Commonwealth remains a symbol of stability and friendship, and a beacon for peace, cooperation and hope.

“In the face of global challenges such as climate change and disaster, ocean and environment, biodiversity loss, cyber insecurity, and the recent pandemic that continues to impact many of our economies, it is the collaboration and reciprocity of our nations and peoples that will ensure our future.”

The leaders were in London for the coronation of King Charles III, whom they met earlier in the day.