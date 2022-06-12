Tonga PM announces death of Agriculture Minister

Hingano passed away on Friday, 10 June 2022, at the Auckland City Hospital, New Zealand after an illness.

He was appointed as the Government of Tonga’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, on 28 December 2021.

“The Prime Minister the Hon. Hu’akavameiliku, extends his deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences on behalf of His Majesty’s Government, to the late Cabinet minister’s family,” the statement said.

“May the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, be with the family during this difficult time.

His passing is of immense loss to the Country and to the Nation.

Details of the Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.”

Photo Kaniva News Caption: Viliami Manuopangai Hingano