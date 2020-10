The government-owned airline made two emergency flights to transfer three sick people from the northern islands to Vaiola Hospital in Tongatapu.

Two patients were from Niuafo’ou and one was from Niuatoputapu.

“The seriously ill patients are now recovering. The Lulutai did a good job,” Tu’i’onetoa said in Parliament Monday.

The Minister of Health, ‘Amelia Tu’ipulotu and the Minister of Internal Affairs, Vatau Hui were also part of the rescue mission.