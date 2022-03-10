Tonga PM confirms no national exam for Form 5 students

Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku has urged parents to focus on assisting their children during the home schooling radio and television programmes currently underway.

Hu’akavameiliku announced the change in his weekly press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ conference room at the St George Building in Nuku’alofa yesterday.

The Government wants the focus to shift to Form 6 and Form 7 national examinations, with the current COVID-19 lockdown restricting face to face schooling and international minimum educational requirements being major factors leading to the change.

The Ministry of Education had discussions with all stakeholders including Church schools, on the issue before government decided to discontinue the Form 5 National Examination.

Hu’akavameiliku also confirmed that there will be no opening of schools as yet, as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

Photo file Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku