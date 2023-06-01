Tonga PM discusses key issues with South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol

This is the first time that the two leaders have met.

A statement from the PM’s Office said, “The two leaders discussed issues of critical importance for both countries, including climate change, maritime securities, cyber strategic technologies, development and global cooperation.”

“They met at the Korean Presidential Office on the day before the first Korea-Pacific Islands Summit held on 29 May.”

President Yoon was grateful to PM Hu’akavameiliku for Tonga’s prompt action toward the volcanic eruption in January last year that left 24 South Korean residents in Tonga unscathed.

Hu’akavameiliku also acknowledged Korea for all the assistance to Tonga following the devastating impact of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai volcanic eruption and tsunami.