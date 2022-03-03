Tonga PM extends sympathy to Australia and welcomes ship

He made the statement while welcoming the HMAS Canberra which is part of the Australian Government’s Operation TONGA Assist 22 at the Vuna Wharf, in Nuku’alofa on Tuesday.

PM Hu’akavameiliku extended the messages to High Commissioner Rachel Moore.

“I am very mindful of the severe flooding in Brisbane and parts of New South Wales and on behalf of His Majesty’s Government and the people of Tonga would like to extend our sympathy and condolences to the Government of Australia and the people of Australia,” he said.

Hu’akavameiliku said Australia’s commitment to continue assisting Tonga when her own people are suffering at this time shows their resolve.

He thanked the Australian government for the “valuable assistance Australia has given Tonga since the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcanic eruptions and tsunami on January 15, with three naval vessels assembling in Nuku’alofa on the day.

The HMAS Canberra arrived with 150 tonnes of supplies, including two fire trucks donated by the South Australia Metropolitan Fire Service, telecommunications equipment, reconstruction supplies including water tanks, concrete, timber and roofing materials.

HMAS Canberra will replace the HMAS Adelaide once the naval vessels have handed over equipment and personnel.

The HMAS Supply, which had been involved with assisting recovery programs, left the Kingdom while the HMAS Adelaide leaves on March 6.

Photo supplied Tonga PM Press