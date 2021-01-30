Tonga PM inducted as fellow of ICMA Australia

The Certificate of Certified Management Accountant was presented by the Australian High Commissioner to Tonga, Adrian Morrison to the Prime Minister on behalf of the ICMA’s President Professor Brendan O’Connell and CEO Professor Janek Ratnatunga.

Mr. Morrison, stated, “Dr. Tu’i’onetoa has been a Certified Management Accountant of ICMA since 1997 and has been instrumental in advancing the profession in Tonga, first an Auditor General and later as the Minister of Finance.”

PM Tu’i’onetoa has a Master of Business in Accounting from Monash University in Australia; in which he completed his Certified Management Accounting professional qualifications.

“The Institute of Certified Management Accountants is honoured to induct Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa, as a Fellow of the Institute for his services to the profession in Tonga and the Pacific Islands.”

Prime Minister Tu’i’onetoa said today’s milestone is not only for him but for the country as well.

He said this achievement paints a picture that Tonga can be trusted in handling accounting and business-related matters.

Honorary Consul of Sweden to the Kingdom of Tonga, ‘Aloma Johansson said the Prime Minister profession of careers spends many years which include over 30 years as Auditor General Tonga and some years in the political arena.

