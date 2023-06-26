Tonga PM pleased with University of the South Pacific’s progress

PM Sovaleni said ““As future leaders of our Blue Pacific, it is very important that you stay united and work together to build mutual trust.”

“USPSA has done a good job in starting the Pacific Youth Movement on Good Governance in the Pacific since 2021.”

He made the following remarks when he officially opened the 26th USP student council meeting at the Tonga campus.

The meeting was attended by Fiji's Minister for Lands and Mineral resources Hon Filimoni Vosarogo, USP Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Pal Ahluwalia, and USP student association President Mr Lepani Nagarase.