Tonga PM receives T$1 million in donations in response to calls for assistance after Jan 2022 disasters

The PM’s Press Office said the funds were raised in response to calls for assistance following the January 15, 2022 volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga.

The funds were raised by the Tonga High Commission, Tonga Consul General’s Office, and Pilie-tauhala Tongan Community Committees around Australia, with donations from businesses, schools, hospitals, companies, rugby clubs, kava clubs, individuals, states, mayors, and local governments such as the ACT government, Northern Territory government and the Liverpool Council.

Funds were also received from the following Diplomatic Missions in Canberra: Austria, Cambodia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Fiji, Kosovo, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, Philippines, Slovakia, Thailand, and Venezuela, in support of the Fakalikutonga Relief Fund. Australia, China, France, Japan, and Singapore as the Kingdom of Tonga’s Development Partners had contributed directly to Nuku’alofa.

The fund-raising was significantly supported with the generosity by Swire Shipping and the logistic company, Vanguard, to ensure 45 containers were swiftly transported to NEMO (National Emergency Management Office), Her Majesty’s Charity, Villages, Clubs, Churches, Schools, and NGOs (Non-governmental organizations) such as the Tonga Red Cross.

Collectively with donated goods specifically requested by Tonga, the total amount from all substantive donors in Australia was in excess of AUD5 million.

Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku expressed his gratitude to Princess Angelika and to all the kind donors who assisted towards the Kingdom of Tonga’s Recovery Plan and commitment to improve its economic development.

“The presentation of the donors’ funds was most timely as the first anniversary of the volcanic eruption and tsunami would be marked in the coming days,” a statement said.

Photo PM Press Office