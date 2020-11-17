Tonga Police arrest 10 people for possession of illicit drugs

The arrests took place between the 25 October and 13 November 2020 in five different locations in Tongatapu as part of an ongoing operation targeting drug dealers and suppliers.

Police also seized 5.86 grams of methamphetamine, 2.92 grams of cannabis, 3 $50 pa’anga counterfeit money, over $1,900 in cash and drug utensils.

The ten accused, nine men and one woman between the ages of 23 and 52 will appear at the Magistrate Court later this week.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea said that Police are committed to disrupting and detecting the supply of drugs and holding those responsible to account.

