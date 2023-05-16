Tonga Police arrest 3 over illicit drugs

A 27-year-old male from Pātangata was arrested on the night of Wednesday, 10 May 2023 with seven packs of methamphetamine (0.42g), six packs of cannabis (27.81g) and drug utensils.

Twenty-four hours later, on Thursday, 11 May 2023, Police arrested a 27-year-old male from Pahu together with a 27-year-old woman from Mataika with 14 packs of methamphetamine (2.43g), 11 packs of cannabis (3.19g) and drug utensils.

Police acknowledged members of the public for their ongoing assistance in sharing timely information with Police – a partnership that Tonga Police values.

“We encourage anyone that has any information that may help Police with detecting and disrupting illicit drugs activities or offending to please report it to your nearest police station or contact 922, 740-1630 or 740-1632,” Police said in a statement.

Photo Tonga Police